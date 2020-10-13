Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, UN High Commissioner for Refugees discuss cooperation

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Gillian Triggs, Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees, has expressed her full readiness to cooperate with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in implementing joint projects that will serve humanitarian action and help promote the principles of the Human Fraternity Document.

During her meeting with Mohamed Abdul Salam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Triggs highlighted the key role of religious leaders in raising awareness of the values of peace and coexistence.

Abdul Salam said that the committee includes influential figures involved in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and acceptance, and aims to implement the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, which was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

He added that the document prioritises refugees because they are paying the price of conflicts and wars while expressing the committee’s interest to cooperate with the UNHCR, as well as its appreciation to all religious and community organisations that support refugees around the world.