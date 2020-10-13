UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity, UN High Commissioner For Refugees Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, UN High Commissioner for Refugees discuss cooperation

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Gillian Triggs, Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees, has expressed her full readiness to cooperate with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in implementing joint projects that will serve humanitarian action and help promote the principles of the Human Fraternity Document.

During her meeting with Mohamed Abdul Salam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Triggs highlighted the key role of religious leaders in raising awareness of the values of peace and coexistence.

Abdul Salam said that the committee includes influential figures involved in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and acceptance, and aims to implement the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, which was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

He added that the document prioritises refugees because they are paying the price of conflicts and wars while expressing the committee’s interest to cooperate with the UNHCR, as well as its appreciation to all religious and community organisations that support refugees around the world.

Related Topics

World Price Church Muslim All Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

DoH calls on international community to stand unit ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Asset Management launches signature m ..

3 minutes ago

Expert says US election’s system resilient as fe ..

18 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

48 minutes ago

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.