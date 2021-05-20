Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, UN Refugee Agency sign letter of intent to develop joint humanitarian initiatives

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has signed a letter of intent, establishing a partnership to develop joint humanitarian initiatives for the provision of international protection and assistance to refugees and other persons of concern.

This comes as part of the HCHF’s efforts to implement the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by Dr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on 4th February, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, with support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and patron of human fraternity.

The letter, signed by HCHF Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam, and UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, at the UNHCR office in Geneva, expressed the intention for the HCHF and UNHCR to explore modalities to mobilise resources and develop initiatives that serve millions of displaced persons around the world, including the HCHF’s philanthropic and humanitarian initiatives.

High Commissioner Grandi expressed his appreciation for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, adding that "the mobilisation of resources, especially humanitarian resources, is very important to support the work of the UNHCR.

"

Secretary-General Judge Abdelsalam noted that, "the Document on Human Fraternity, out of which the Higher Committee was born, mentions caring for refugees," and that, "the HCHF is ready to support UNHCR, with the plight of the Rohingya refugees being an ideal initial focus given the massive fire that recently ripped through Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh."

Judge Abdelsalam further reassured that "the HCHF has a deep concern for refugees all around the world."

High Commissioner Grandi agreed on the importance of having a joint initiative to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities, while highlighting the significance of the UNHCR-Religions for Peace Multi-Religious Council of Leaders.

Judge Abdelsalam praised the initiative, which consists of religious leaders representing the world’s diverse faith traditions and aims to generate synergized efforts in the service of forcibly displaced and stateless peace, in support of UNHCR, at global, regional, and national levels.