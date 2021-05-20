UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity, UN Refugee Agency Sign Letter Of Intent To Develop Joint Humanitarian Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, UN Refugee Agency sign letter of intent to develop joint humanitarian initiatives

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has signed a letter of intent, establishing a partnership to develop joint humanitarian initiatives for the provision of international protection and assistance to refugees and other persons of concern.

This comes as part of the HCHF’s efforts to implement the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by Dr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on 4th February, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, with support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and patron of human fraternity.

The letter, signed by HCHF Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam, and UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, at the UNHCR office in Geneva, expressed the intention for the HCHF and UNHCR to explore modalities to mobilise resources and develop initiatives that serve millions of displaced persons around the world, including the HCHF’s philanthropic and humanitarian initiatives.

High Commissioner Grandi expressed his appreciation for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, adding that "the mobilisation of resources, especially humanitarian resources, is very important to support the work of the UNHCR.

"

Secretary-General Judge Abdelsalam noted that, "the Document on Human Fraternity, out of which the Higher Committee was born, mentions caring for refugees," and that, "the HCHF is ready to support UNHCR, with the plight of the Rohingya refugees being an ideal initial focus given the massive fire that recently ripped through Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh."

Judge Abdelsalam further reassured that "the HCHF has a deep concern for refugees all around the world."

High Commissioner Grandi agreed on the importance of having a joint initiative to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities, while highlighting the significance of the UNHCR-Religions for Peace Multi-Religious Council of Leaders.

Judge Abdelsalam praised the initiative, which consists of religious leaders representing the world’s diverse faith traditions and aims to generate synergized efforts in the service of forcibly displaced and stateless peace, in support of UNHCR, at global, regional, and national levels.

Related Topics

Fire World Bangladesh United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Geneva February 2019 Church All Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Energy Minister heads UAE&#039;s delegation to Wor ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.95 a barrel ..

37 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely to persist most parts of K ..

11 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Foreign Ministers of Iceland, ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korea's household income rises in Q1 on gov't g ..

5 minutes ago

Table tennis teams confirmed for Tokyo Olympics

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.