Higher Committee of Human Fraternity urges support for Rohingya victims, reiterates need to address violence, hate speech

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) has followed with great regret and deep concern the recent escalation of hate speech and violence that have resulted in the deaths of many innocent lives around the world. The United States has recently witnessed a series of mass shootings that killed many innocent victims.

The HCHF expresses its deep concern for the rising tide of hate and violence around the world and, at the same time, reiterates its deep sorrow for the massive fire that broke out in the Rohingya refugee camp, leaving many dead and injured, in addition to hundreds missing.

The HCHF commends the immediate response by the United Nations and its affiliated organizations, especially the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration.

Furthermore, the Committee hails hundreds of volunteers who exerted strenuous effort to contain the fire and evacuate thousands of trapped people, which helped save thousands of lives that were threatened by the devastating fire.

The Committee calls on the international community, including humanitarian and relief organizations, to offer urgent support to those afflicted, to provide them with the necessary shelters until the camps are rehabilitated, to give first aid to the wounded, and to send rescue teams to search for those missing.

It further stresses the need to provide the necessary safety and aid in all refugee camps worldwide to avoid the occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

The Committee calls for the need to end the tragic circumstances experienced by Rohingya refugees, most of whom are living with the lowest standards of human dignity due to the oppression, persecution, and displacement they have suffered in their homeland.

The HCHF calls on all people around the world to stand in solidarity with fellow brothers and sisters in humanity, especially those communities suffering from senseless violence and tragedy.

This bitter reality, the HCHF says, urges us to work tirelessly to realize the values and principles enshrined in the Human Fraternity Document, to spread a culture of tolerance and peace, and to reject deplorable violence and blind extremism and hate speech, and to defend everywhere the rights of the oppressed and vulnerable.