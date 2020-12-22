Higher Committee of Human Fraternity welcomes UN declaring 4th February as 'International Day of Human Fraternity'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) As the United Nations has declared the date of signing the Human Fraternity Document (HFD), 4th February, as the "International Day of Human Fraternity," the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) expressed its thanks and appreciation to the UN, UAE leadership, and other nations that supported this move.

The UN General Assembly has adopted the resolution on the basis that renewing cooperation among all parties and fostering interfaith and intercultural dialogue help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges facing the world.

On this occasion, members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) extended their deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces – the patron of human fraternity – for his tremendous support for the HCHF's efforts.

The members also thanked the UAE for dedicating its diplomacy to bring this new achievement for all humanity, commending the great efforts made by the Egyptian, Saudi and Bahraini diplomats for supporting the adoption of this resolution. The HCHF thanked all the Member States of the UN General Assembly that supported the HFD and called for adopting its principles.

The HCHF members described the UN resolution as a great achievement in the history of humanity, noting that it turns human fraternity into an international cause and a global responsibility. They added that the UN resolution encourages the HCHF and all philanthropists to continue their efforts and initiatives aimed at realising the goals and principles of the HFD.

Adopting the resolution, the UN General Assembly briefed the Member States on the efforts put in by the two religious leaders His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad al-Tayyib, and His Holiness Pope Francis, the Pontiff of the Catholic Church, in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

The General Assembly invited the Member States, the concerned UN organisations, and civil society to observe the International Day of Humanity. It also called on the Member States to continue promoting a culture of peace to help ensure peace and sustainable development and to mobilise the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding, and solidarity throughout the entire world.