Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, WHO discuss cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine equity

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), discussed potential cooperation in the global campaign for COVID-19 vaccine equity, both in distribution and production.

During the meeting held in Geneva, Abdelsalam reiterated the HCHF’s call for the necessity to support the COVAX initiative, launched by the WHO to ensure everyone will have access to vaccines, especially poor communities.

Solidarity with those poor communities is one of the common objectives between the WHO and the HCHF, and one of the fundamental values outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, noted Abdelsalam.

He pointed out that there is a wide gap in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the poor communities and the global production of the vaccines, noting that humanity must fill this gap by showing human solidarity and refraining from discrimination.

Dr. Ghebreyesus stressed the significance of the Document on Human Fraternity that calls for supporting every human being, especially the needy and the vulnerable.

He commended the initiative the HCHF has developed in support for the COVAX initiative, as well as its call for the necessity to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The two parties agreed to cooperate and take serious steps towards achieving this common goal, particularly in ensuring vaccine roll-out within poor countries, vulnerable communities, and refugee populations.