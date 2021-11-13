Higher Organising Committee for Global Media Congress holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress held its first meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) to discuss preparations for the launch of the Congress.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the inaugural Global Media Congress will take place from 15 to 17 November 2022 in the UAE Capital.

Chaired by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, the meeting saw the attendance of members from the Higher Organising Committee and its subcommittees assign and delegate roles and tasks to ensure the successful launch of the event.

Reflecting the preparedness of the UAE to pioneer global events, in addition to augmenting the continued growth and development of the media sector in the UAE and the region, the hosting and organising of the event bolsters the industry’s role as a vital contributor to the continued progress of the UAE.

Aligning with the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership for the next fifty years, the Congress will focus on identifying opportunities to support pioneering and innovative companies locally and regionally, whilst also attracting top media establishments and agencies from around the world to the UAE, further advancing the sustainable development of the sector.

As part of the meeting, the members also reviewed the event’s overall agenda, key themes and topics, as well as discussed the challenges currently faced by the sector.

After the enriching and informative session, the committee decided that the Global Media Congress will focus on key areas of digital communications, the impact of the artificial intelligence on contemporary media and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector.

With the inaugural edition focusing on digital communications, the Congress seeks to enhance connections between various media establishments around the world through a unique platform that will function as a meeting point for different communication cultures and international publications.

An exhibition and a conference, the Global Media Congress will also feature an ambitious programme that will enable various media establishments to discuss potential partnerships, fostering industry collaboration.

The activities of the Congress will be held in three main halls at ADNEC. With a capacity of 1,000 people, the event will see a series of debates; the launch of innovations; interactive workshops and discussions; and a dedicated meeting area for exhibitors and participants.

The event will also feature a series of specialised sessions on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media, and global influencers. To date, the Congress has already received a large number of registrations from international publications, expressing their interest to join the conference and exhibition to review and develop the latest sector innovations and solutions.

This global event will include a special area for communication that will allow prominent executives, government decision makers, and international media experts to meet and hold discussions and identify innovative opportunities to develop the sector. The event will also provide a comprehensive media centre for local, regional, and international media outlets, enabling representatives to work and broadcast breaking news about the event to audiences worldwide.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said, "Launching this conference is an important step in our efforts to bolster and elevate the UAE’s standing as an influential and strategic global hub for the media sector. As we work to strengthen the local, regional, and global media sectors, this event aligns with the vision and directives of our wise leadership, who have stressed the importance of developing the media sector. By attracting international talents, strengthening national capabilities in this field, and showcasing the latest innovations, we are empowered to bring the global media sector to the next level. We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from all over the world, as they discuss the latest innovations, collaborate, and announce the latest news in the field."

Commenting on the importance of this event, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC said, "Hosting the Global Media Congress 2022 in Abu Dhabi is a clear reflection the Emirate’s role as a strategic enabler in creating a thriving business tourism sector. This event also highlights the growing importance of the media sector in the UAE, which is witnessing incredible developments daily. This event is in line with the vision of the wise leadership and its aspirations for the next fifty years, as well as aligns with ADNEC’s strategy of holding new exhibitions and conferences in Abu Dhabi, boosting its direct and indirect contribution to the Emirate’s economy and supporting the sustainable development of the UAE."

Al Dhaheri added, "We are proud to organise and launch the inaugural edition of this conference and its accompanying exhibition in collaboration with WAM. To ensure the success of this strategic event, ADNEC is offering a variety of resources that will present and position this event in a manner befitting the UAE’s reputation. We are looking forward to engaging with all of our partners in the public and private sector to highlight Abu Dhabi’s unique offerings and strengths to top media companies and experts from around the world."

Specifically designed to support pioneering and innovative companies in the UAE and MENA region, the Global Media Congress contributes to attracting the top media establishments and agencies from around the world to the UAE, which has succeeded in developing an advanced media sector that excels on regional and international levels.