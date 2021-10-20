Higher Organising Committee for UMEX, SimTEX discusses preparations for launching 15th edition of exhibitions, accompanying conference in February 2022

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Higher Organising Committee for the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX 2022) and Simulation Training Exhibition (SimTEX 2022) exhibitions and conference discussed preparations for launching the fifth edition of the two exhibitions and the accompanying conference. These will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, on 20-22 February 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The activities of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 are organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defense. They are considered the only events in the region dedicated to unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, robotics, and mixed-use systems in the defense and civilian sectors.

Major General Staff Pilot Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for UMEX and SimTEX 2022, said: "UMEX and SimTEX are strategic international exhibitions that contribute to elevating the sector of unmanned systems, simulation, and training. These areas are of growing importance and have become some of the main points of focus for the defense and security strategies of many countries and a wide range of other sectors as well as governmental, industrial, and civilian systems alike.

"The UAE plays a vital role in developing these vital sectors by providing a large international platform comprising major international companies under its umbrella. This is in addition to attracting many regional and global partners from the public and private sectors to discuss the latest technological developments from around the world and advanced solutions for confronting security challenges.

The UAE is also focused on advancing the latest innovations in the business sectors which witness rapid changes and developments on the regional and global levels, " he added.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC, said: "UMEX and SimTEX have strategic importance on the agenda of the activities organized by ADNEC. We work with partners in the governmental and private sectors to ensure the success of these events and presenting them in a manner befitting the reputation and the standing of the UAE, in accordance with the aspirations and vision of our wise leadership for the next fifty years."

Al Dhaheri added: "The fifth edition of the two exhibitions will be held for the first time in conjunction with the ninth edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR), organized by ADNEC in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Interior. This will help boost the competitiveness of these events and their ability to attract major international companies specializing in these sectors along with major decision makers and official delegations."

The meeting discussed work plans and strategies for elevating the status of the two exhibitions in terms of organization and topics and attracting major international companies specializing in these vital sectors. This falls within the context of the UAE’s aspirations for developing the present and future of these sectors, employing the concepts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, enhancing the inputs of industrial production, and finding trade partnerships.