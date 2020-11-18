Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2021 briefs diplomats and military attachés on upcoming exhibitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) The Higher Organising Committee for the International Defence Exhibition, IDEX 2021, the Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has briefed the diplomatic and military attaché community on the upcoming exhibitions. IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 will be held from 21 – 25 February 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with the International Defence Conference being held on 20 February at the ADNOC Business Centre.

IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference are organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces. Meetings held on 17 and 18 November at ADNEC witnessed a distinguished diplomatic presence, reflective of the prestigious international standing of the UAE, thanks to its visionary leadership and pivotal global defence role.

In his welcoming speech, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference 2021, said: "The 15th Edition of IDEX and NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference demonstrates that the UAE and Abu Dhabi is ready to organise and host these leading international events. We are confident in our capabilities to welcome the world, once again, in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE has both the infrastructure and the expertise necessary to stage a global event of this size, ensuring that strict safety measures are implemented."

Al Mazrouei added: "These events have highlighted the important role of the UAE in supporting the defence industries locally, regionally, and globally. Today, the defence sector is considered an important economic pillar for major industrial countries. IDEX and NAVDEX have been transformed into global platforms, showcasing the latest innovative defence systems and bringing key international companies to compete under one roof.'' He continued:''At the next edition, we have a unique opportunity to understand the latest developments in the global defence sector. Industry leaders from across the globe will be coming to the UAE, discussing the current challenges which are facing the sector, and the required security and defence strategies that will help contribute to world peace. We look forward to welcoming them for this important event, delivering a message that it is time for the world to meet, once again, in Abu Dhabi."

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industries, Ministry of Defence, and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference 2021, commented: "The organising committee, in cooperation with different national institutions have implemented a range of strict measures in accordance with the highest global and local requirements, to ensure safety of all participants and visitors, as the UAE provides a model for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has effectively contributed to speeding up the process of recovery and revitalisation of the country's economic sectors, and its ability to organise and host pioneering events, as well as support the global defence industries sector, and allow the leaders of this sector to continue doing business.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented: "This year, we look forward to welcoming leading companies specialised in defence industries from over 60 countries. The world looks to Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a trusted destination for exhibitions of this scale."

Al Dhaheri added: "The upcoming edition of IDEX and NAVDEX will be the world’s first mega-event in the defence sector held during the recovery phase from COVID-19. We are looking to work with a range of partners and stakeholders to ensure that both IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 will be a success. We look to continue IDEX’s 27 year-long legacy of supporting the local and global defence sector. At ADNEC, we are keen to implement safety procedures according to the highest standards and consider them the basis of our activities and operations.'' ''We always strive to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the exhibitions, as this is a top priority for us. I would like to stress that the preventive measures and protocols that we follow comply with and even exceed the guidelines of international and local health authorities, which contributes to enabling specialists in the global defence sector to meet in Abu Dhabi," he indicated.

For his part on NAVDEX, Naval Staff Colonel Rashed AlMhesni, Representative of the NAVDEX Committee, commented: "NAVDEX is one of the world’s leading naval defence exhibitions that attracts the participation of naval forces and maritime companies from all over the world. NAVDEX 2021 will be held at ADNEC’s Marina, providing over 30,000 sqm of outdoor exhibition space, dedicated for water-based exhibitions. NAVDEX 2021 will continue being the ideal venue to showcase the latest technologies in the naval defence sector."

Commenting on the upcoming International Defence Conference, Dr. Yahya Al Marzouqi, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee for the conference: "The global defence sector is both as fluid and as complex as ever. At the International Defence Conference, we look forward to bringing the industry together, with a wide range of governments, corporations, and academics from across the world set to attend the conference."

The 15th edition of the exhibitions and conference is a distinguished global platform that highlights the national defence sector, its infrastructure, and showcases the latest technology of these industries.