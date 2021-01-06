Higher Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX, International Defence Conference concludes preparations for 2021 edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The Higher Organising Committee of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021), the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021), and the International Defence Conference, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has announced the completion of preparations for the two exhibitions, held from 21-25 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in addition to the International Defence Conference that will take place on 20th February at the ADNOC Business Centre.

IDEX and NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference are organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces. The events showcase the latest developments, technologies and innovations in the defence industry, support the development of the national defence sector and forge new relationships between major international companies.

The committee confirmed that both exhibitions and the accompanying conference will be held on schedule, without disruption. The events are attracting wide interest and participation by companies and delegations alike, as the final preparations are made. The committee aims to organise an exceptional edition during the economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi as a leading regional leader in the business tourism sector.

The committee affirmed that official invitations have been sent to exhibitors and conference delegates and that confirmation of participation has been received from many official delegations from countries all over the world, in addition to decision-makers, experts and specialists from across the sector. The positive response confirms the pivotal position and role that both events play in the specialised defence sector and the status of the exhibitions at the regional and international level.

The committee emphasised that the UAE is an attractive and safe destination that welcomes visitors from all over the world, and is fully prepared to host the world again in Abu Dhabi.

To facilitate exhibitors and visitors’ participation, a wide range of processes are being implemented. Additionally, a set of precautionary and preventive measures have been developed to ensure the health, well-being, and security of visitors and participants, in cooperation with ADNEC and all relevant authorities.

Additionally, the Naval Organising Committee of NAVDEX confirmed that a large number of naval vessels and boats from countries around the world will arrive in February, to be displayed at the ADNEC Marina during the exhibition. The Committee is currently finalising plans to launch a number of new naval vessels during the exhibition.

The Organising Committee of the International Defence Conference 2021 stated that it has completed the final list of conference speakers and participants to accompany IDEX and NAVDEX. The conference will be held as a hybrid event for the first time, bringing together experts and specialists from all over the world at the ADNOC Business Centre and on-line, to discuss the Prosperity and Development of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology and the Protection in the Era of the 4IR.

The upcoming edition of the International Defence Conference will highlight the key role that Abu Dhabi plays in advancing the global defence industries and the importance of international cooperation to find a formula for restructuring defence systems in the face of future challenges.

ADNEC has implemented a wide range of strict precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of visitors and participants, in accordance with the highest global health and safety standards. Thermal scanners will be set at all entrances, sanitisation and disinfection procedures will be taking place throughout the day using fogging machines. All visitors and participants will be required to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test. In addition, social distancing measures and the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) is being mandated across facilities.