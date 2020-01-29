Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 holds workshop for UAE diplomatic community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The diplomatic community members were apprised about the upcoming editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX, and the accompanying conference, during a workshop hosted by the Higher Organising Committee of the two events.

UMEX and SimTEX 2020 are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on 23rd – 25th February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Staff Brigadier Engineer Khalifa Ali Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2020, in his keynote address highlighted the importance of this year’s event for the development of the unmanned vehicles, simulation and training sectors in the UAE.

The gathering was also addressed by Saeed Bin Khadim Al Mansoori, Executive Director IDEX, a subsidiary of ADNEC; Khaled Moussa, Director of Information Technology at the General Civil Aviation Authority and Conference Committee Member; Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Steering Committee General Co-Chair, Mohammed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC 2020, and Executive Vice President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology; and Khalfan Al Marashda, Student Skills Development Department Director at the Ministry of Education.

The meeting outlined the current areas of concern which the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions will focus on, which includes a new topic this year of border security, showcasing how artificial intelligence and unmanned systems can be used to maintain secure national boundaries. In addition, the meeting also discussed the upcoming UMEX and SimTEX conference, which is due to take place on 22nd February, and will bring together international industry leaders, experts and officials focused on the theme of ‘Manned-Unmanned Teaming in the Age of Smart Systems’.

Major General Staff Pilot Ali Mohammed Musleh Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2020, commented, "The UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions contribute to strengthening the position of the UAE as a global centre for technology and innovation, in line with global trends toward embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The two exhibitions are the only specialised regional exhibitions on unmanned systems and simulation and training, and for this year, border security systems."

"The UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions have established a prestigious position at the local, the regional, and the international level, particularly given that they provide a specialised platform in the sectors of unmanned systems, simulation and training. For the fourth consecutive edition, the two exhibitions will display the latest innovations and technologies to a wide variety of representatives from global audiences, including government delegations, specialised experts and civil institutions," he added.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented, "UMEX and SimTEX showcase ADNEC’s success in organising and hosting internationally recognised exhibitions, alongside boosting the business tourism sector of Abu Dhabi.

"The organisation of the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, in conjunction with the Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge and the artificial intelligence and robot competitions, demonstrates the great flexibility of the facilities of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. We are able to host a wide range of events concurrently, alongside providing indoor and outdoor platforms, with accessibility to waterfront areas.

"Both the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions have come to compete, over a short period of time, with mega international events which are specialised in the unmanned systems sectors. The UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions for 2020 are anticipated to be the largest in their history, due to the unwavering support of our partners in the public and private sectors, most notably the Ministry of Defence, and the General Command of the Armed Forces.

"We have also received the support of a variety of national institutions, working in a range of sectors, who have collaborated to ensure these exhibitions are successful, and are organised appropriately according to Abu Dhabi’s regional and international reputation," Al Dhaheri concluded.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi said, "The anticipated presence of around 500 top robotics experts from 30 teams representing 17 countries illustrates the global appeal of the 2020 edition of MBZIRC. The categories in the competition are designed to test the creative capabilities and technological skills of these teams in tackling drone capture, construction automation, firefighting and emergency response."

"These challenges also reflect the extreme limits set for unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs, and unmanned guided vehicles, UGV, and their role in today’s technology-driven world. We believe the presence of the MBZIRC 2020 teams from world-renowned universities and robotics laboratories at UMEX and SimTEX 2020 will further inspire research innovations in this rapidly-evolving sector, bringing in highly advanced technologies to help industries develop even more capable UAVs and UGVs," added Dr. Al Hammadi.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Activities Sector at the Ministry of education, commented, "We, at the Ministry of Education, are very keen to provide the students with the science and knowledge of the current time to inspire, motivate and hone their skills to become aspiring Emirati innovators. The sixth edition of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Competition Series will serve as part of the UAE’s Vision 2071 to become the world’s leading nation, creating a creative young generation, able to express their ideas with discipline and balance, use the skills of the current era, and apply them in real-life situations."

MBZIRC 2020 and the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics competitions will be held concurrently to the exhibitions. The UMEX and SimTEX Conference will be held on 22nd February. Khalifa University will also organise the MBZIRC 2020 Symposium, soon after the Challenge, from 26th - 27th February.