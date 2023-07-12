Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 12th July, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for ministries and federal entities in the UAE will be on Friday, 21 July 2023.

FAHR has issued a circular to all ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic Calendar. The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

FAHR has extended its congratulations on the occasion to the UAE's leadership and people, and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations.