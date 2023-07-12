Open Menu

Hijri New Year Holiday Announced For Ministries And Federal Entities In The UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 12th July, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for ministries and federal entities in the UAE will be on Friday, 21 July 2023.

FAHR has issued a circular to all ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic Calendar. The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

FAHR has extended its congratulations on the occasion to the UAE's leadership and people, and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Dubai July All Government Cabinet Arab Muharram

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

39 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

3 hours ago
UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

4 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East