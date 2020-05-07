Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thanks to devotion, loyalty of its citizens and residents

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Overwhelming donations secured 14 million meals for families and individuals affected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the UAE as the '10 million meals' campaign finishes its second week.

H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, reaffirmed that the outstanding response from individuals and entities to support the ’10 million meals’ campaign throughout Ramadan is a true manifestation of the UAE’s social solidarity and cohesion.

"The '10 million meals' campaign marks another milestone in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s inspiring and continuous journey of giving," she said. "We are confident that the UAE will continue overcoming every challenge and difficulty it faces, like it did since its foundation, with the support of its cohesive and diverse society of citizens and residents."

She added, "The UAE will emerge stronger, thanks to the devotion and loyalty of its citizens and residents who extend their support to our leaders to ensure public safety and wellbeing."

She went on to say that the overwhelming support to the '10 million meals' campaign reflects the noble values of coexistence, solidarity and compassion that the UAE society has taken from the country’s founders. She said leaders have long placed people as the top priority in every challenge they succeeded to overcome throughout history.

She emphasised that the UAE’s human capital of citizens and residents has led the country to the forefront in many sectors. Therefore, safeguarding the nation’s most valuable resource comes at the forefront.

"The UAE’s humanitarian efforts are dedicated to everyone. The different kinds of support offered to the ’10 million meals’ campaign reflect the public’s core belief that unity, harmony and coexistence are the best solution to overcome these exceptional times. We need to come together to safeguard and empower those affected by the current circumstances until they return to their normal lives with greater productivity and determination once the crisis comes to an end," Sheikha Hind stated.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign will continue receiving donations to provide food support for communities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Since Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s announcement of the campaign earlier in April, companies, humanitarian organizations, businessmen, government and private entities and the general public have rushed to make financial or in-kind donations towards providing meals or food parcels to support low-income individuals and families.

Under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, and the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19, meals and food parcels were delivered in a logistical distribution network developed in collaboration with partnering entities to reach beneficiaries across the country.

Donations of entrepreneurs and prominent businessmen collectively secured 710,000 meals, while companies pledged a total of 4.6 million meals, bringing the total corporate donations to 5.4 million meals.

Humanitarian and charity organizations’ donations will provide 5.6 million meals.

Online donations secured 1.5 million meals, while SMS donations helped provide 645,662 meals in the campaign’s first two weeks. In-kind donations received through the campaign’s call center totaled 901,000 meals to date.

The campaign distributed more than 3.9 million meals during the first 13 days of Ramadan, constituting over 3.1 million meals and 14,000 food parcels- equivalent to 800,000 meals. An average of 300,000 meals are distributed daily to labourers and low-income families.

Lieutenant General Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, said the security forces are taking logistical precautions and health requirements at all the food distribution sites to ensure an effective and smooth process.

He added, "Beneficiaries have been cooperative with all organizations responsible of executing the campaign. It helps us fulfill our duties to the fullest and ensure delivering a successful campaign that will be added to the record of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives that benefitted its people efficiently during these exceptional times."

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said, "The nationwide engagement with the ’10 million meals’ campaign reflect the deeply-rooted values of giving and social responsibility in the public awareness in the UAE. The outstanding response to help the vulnerable demonstrates the cohesion and social solidarity that forms the UAE’s core fabric and constitutes the priorities of its national agenda, placing the country as a global model for tolerance and coexistence."

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor of the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said the Establishment’s financial and logistical support to the campaign forms part of its role as a main partner that oversees the phases of implementation and coordinates donations and meal distributions.

"Our goal is to ensure reaching all people in need across the UAE so no one goes hungry, especially as they mark the holy month of Ramadan at home facing such difficult times," said Bu Melha.