UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HIPA Adopts 'Water’ As Main Theme For Its Ninth Edition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:45 PM

HIPA adopts 'Water’ as main theme for its ninth edition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has announced the categories for the ninth edition of its competition, along with a new category this year, "Mobile Photography".

The competition’s ninth edition will also comprise the four main categories with "Water" as the main theme, along with both "General" colour of black & white category, the "Portfolio" category, and the new "Mobile Photography" category. The 9th session will be open from Thursday, 1st August, 2019, until midnight on 31st October, 2019, UAE time, on the official website, www.hipa.ae The Secretary-General of the HIPA, Ali bin Thalith, said, "We are excited to launch our newest category, mobile Photography, which is both simple and complicated in equal measures, and will open up the competition to an even greater population of photographers around the world.

"

Bin Thalith added, "Our main theme, ‘Water’, adds a visually impactful component to this year’s competition, different from that of the previous years which reflected a more photojournalistic subject matter. Water promises to inspire beautiful submissions across a myriad of subjects. A human being's relationship with water tells a story as old as time. We anticipate unique and striking submissions on this theme from our photographers."

Submissions for the HIPA’s ninth season will be accepted on the official website, www.HIPA.ae, and the deadline will be 31st October, 2019, at 23.59 (UAE Standard Time).

The categories for the HIPA’s ninth season include Water; Portfolio, Story-telling; Mobile Photography; General; HIPA Special Awards, Invitation Only; the Photography Appreciation Award; the Photography Content Creator Award; and the Emerging Person/Organisation in Photography Award.

Related Topics

World Water Mobile UAE Rashid August October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3.4 bln for strength ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on petition ..

6 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister, Prime Minister adviser reviews ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks reply from Auditor General Rai ..

6 minutes ago

Nehle Pe Dehla play enthralls audience

6 minutes ago

Surge in instances of dog bite reported from diffe ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.