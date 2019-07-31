HIPA adopts 'Water’ as main theme for its ninth edition

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has announced the categories for the ninth edition of its competition, along with a new category this year, "Mobile Photography".

The competition’s ninth edition will also comprise the four main categories with "Water" as the main theme, along with both "General" colour of black & white category, the "Portfolio" category, and the new "Mobile Photography" category. The 9th session will be open from Thursday, 1st August, 2019, until midnight on 31st October, 2019, UAE time, on the official website, www.hipa.ae The Secretary-General of the HIPA, Ali bin Thalith, said, "We are excited to launch our newest category, mobile Photography, which is both simple and complicated in equal measures, and will open up the competition to an even greater population of photographers around the world.

"

Bin Thalith added, "Our main theme, ‘Water’, adds a visually impactful component to this year’s competition, different from that of the previous years which reflected a more photojournalistic subject matter. Water promises to inspire beautiful submissions across a myriad of subjects. A human being's relationship with water tells a story as old as time. We anticipate unique and striking submissions on this theme from our photographers."

Submissions for the HIPA’s ninth season will be accepted on the official website, www.HIPA.ae, and the deadline will be 31st October, 2019, at 23.59 (UAE Standard Time).

The categories for the HIPA’s ninth season include Water; Portfolio, Story-telling; Mobile Photography; General; HIPA Special Awards, Invitation Only; the Photography Appreciation Award; the Photography Content Creator Award; and the Emerging Person/Organisation in Photography Award.