HIPA’s ‘Emotions - Love’ Instagram Photo Contest winners announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has announced the winners at the conclusion of the February 2021 edition of the Instagram Photo Contest themed "Emotions – Love".

Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Love. The contest winners hailed from Indonesia, Belarus, Bangladesh and Turkey.

HIPA Secretary-General, Ali bin Thalith said, "The cultural and intellectual development of our photographers participating in the competition has been impressive and is portrayed in the work that has been submitted. Love is one of the highest and most sublime human feelings, but at times can be marginalised visually. This month’s participants pushed the boundaries, horizon and depths of love to bring us photography that truly grasps the heart and inspires us with different perspectives on what the emotion of love is.

"A creative photographer is one who always strives to expand their reach and push themselves and us out of our comfort zones. As always, we invite all our participants to continue persevering and participating in upcoming editions to achieve their win.

The winner from Indonesia, Gabriella Okki Alfian @gabriellaokki she said, "The photo was taken in a small village called "Ban" near Mount Agung in (Kubu-Karangasem) in Bali, Indonesia, on 8th March, 2018. I went with some friends to the village with used clothes and some snacks that we provide to children in that area, as well as taking some photos for humanitarian purposes. In the beginning, the mother and the children were sitting at the entrance of their traditional kitchen, talking and joking with each other while taking pictures, and after some time it started to rain. The girl slept in the mother's lap as the mother kept kissing her daughter several times. I kept pressing the shutter button until I captured a precious moment of love between a mother and her daughter."

Aygul Ozturk @aygul_ozturk_, the winner from Turkey said, "The photo was taken in Kayseri, Turkey, in 2018. Uncle Muhammad is an old, time-honoured manufacturer of wicker baskets. After the death of his wife, he felt very lonely and struggled to cope with his loneliness, and then he adopted several cats to share his life and provide him with much-needed company."