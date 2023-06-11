UrduPoint.com

Hirschi Podiums In Switzerland, Adam Yates Second On Col De La Croix De Fer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) UAE Team Emirates closed out the days racing with an impressive result for Marc Hirschi, taking 2nd place on home turf at the GP des Kantons Aargau.

UAE Team Emirates dictated the pace of the front group for much of the day, with Finn Fisher Black spending time off the front of the peloton forcing the Trek Segafredo team of eventual winner Thibau Nys to put in a strong chase.

Hirschi waited until the final kick to make his move from a reduced group sprinting for the win but just came up short behind Nys.

Hirschi said, “I’m really happy with the shape even though the win didn’t come. The team did a great job but there were too many fast riders left in the group at the end. It was a good opener for the Tour de Suisse. We have some reinforcements coming in the shape of Ayuso and Vine and I think the team is ready."

Meanwhile, Adam Yates put in a fierce performance on stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphiné, 147,9 km from Port de Savoie to the summit arrival of the Col de la Croix de Fer.

The British rider from UAE Team Emirates was 2nd on the finish line, only Jonas Vingegaard (Lotto-Jumbo) could precede him: at 5 km to go, the Danish leader of the general classification went away on a solo attack from the select group of top climbers. No one could reply to his move, only Yates could set a pace that allowed him to limit the gap from Vingegaard to 41” at the arrival.

Thanks to today’s performance, the UAE Team Emirates rider climbed up to the 2nd place of the general classification, at 2’11” from the leader and with 13” on the third place of Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen).

Tomorrow’s last stage, (Le Pont de Claix-La Bastille Grenoble) will be full of climbs: two 2nd category, one HC and two 1st category (included the summit arrival).

Yates commented, “When Vingegaard attacked, I tried to chase at my own pace, looking to see if there were more guys, but nobody else was there. I did the best I could, the team rode well too, so I can’t complain."

Related Topics

Attack UAE Job Grenoble National University From Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

4 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

4 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.