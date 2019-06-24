Historic win of Blue Point at Royal Ascot, a turning point for Emirati horse racing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The historic wins by Emirati horses, including the impressive performance of Godolphin team’s Blue Point, on the closing day of Royal Ascot in the United Kingdom, UK, is a major turning point for the UAE and will reinforce its position among the world's leading soft powers.

It is also a new achievement for the leadership and people of the UAE that underlines the proven track record of Godolphin and its founder, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Blue Point, ridden by James Doyle and trained by Charles Appleby, won the 1,200-metre Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes on the festival’s closing at a time of 1:11:42, a record at Royal Ascot. It also won the King’s Stand Stakes on the festivals’ opening day. This achievement is only matched by the Australian horse, "Choisir" in 2003.

The consecutive successes of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s horses are attributed to his efforts in the world of horse racing, as well as his support for the development of major equestrian events, especially in the UK.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has played a key role in changing equestrian laws and regulations in the UK since 1997, and his statements at the "Jim Crack Ceremony" changed the British equestrian industry.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed is an influential global figure in the horse racing world, and was chosen, in 1999, as the most influential figure in the British horse racing industry, as well as the best owner and breeder of horses in the UK and Ireland for the second consecutive year in January 1999, when he was awarded a medal by Queen Elizabeth II.

He was also awarded the "Pride of Racing Award" by the British Racing Wheeler Association in October 2008 for supporting workers in the horse racing industry, along with the "18th Cartier European Awards" during the same year.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was given the title, "Patron of Endurance Races," by the King of Malaysia on behalf of the participants of the World Endurance Race 2008, and his selection for membership of the "American Jockey Club" is a source of pride for all Arabs and a recognition of his contribution to the development of American horse racing.

Due to his efforts, the Dubai World Cup, the UAE Horse Racing Championship and the Shergar Cup were created, which are major horse racing events in the 20th century that are still receiving his support.

Since its establishment in 1996, the success of the Dubai World Cup is a source of pride for the Emirati people, who overcame many challenges and succeeded in organising the event.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is a leading supporter of endurance racing, sponsored the longest joint camel and horse marathon in the middle East, organised by the Emirates Equestrian Federation, which ran over a distance of 165 kilometres in Al Sawan, Ras Al Khaimah.

The country’s interest in traditional Arabian horses began with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who patronised equestrian sports.