Historical Artefacts Of XVI-XVIII Centuries Found In Moscow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Near the Church of Elijah the Prophet of Obydenny in the centre of the capital archeologists have discovered the rarest find of the XVI – early XVII century – a double-sided seal-matrix. This is reported by the official portal of the Moscow Mayor and Moscow Government, according to tv BRICS.
On one side it shows a lion, on the other – a warrior with a sword and dagger, but not in full height, as it was customary, and at the waist. This format is extremely rare and may shed light on the peculiarities of local symbolism of the late middle Ages.
In Obydenskie street the researchers also found an overlay of coloured metal of the XVII century with the image of a lion. According to experts, such elements could have served as decorations for belts or bags.
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, over the past 14 years, the capital's researchers have found more than 120 thousand unique items, with more than 47 thousand of them added to the museum fund over the past five years.
Recent Stories
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Historical artefacts of XVI-XVIII centuries found in Moscow3 minutes ago
-
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati women artisans4 minutes ago
-
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week19 minutes ago
-
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai34 minutes ago
-
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip48 minutes ago
-
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit49 minutes ago
-
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis centre in N'Djamena2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans2 hours ago
-
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks persist: WTO3 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology Conference 20253 hours ago
-
New discovery at MBRU identifies genetic cause of rare childhood growth4 hours ago