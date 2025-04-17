Open Menu

Historical Artefacts Of XVI-XVIII Centuries Found In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Historical artefacts of XVI-XVIII centuries found in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Near the Church of Elijah the Prophet of Obydenny in the centre of the capital archeologists have discovered the rarest find of the XVI – early XVII century – a double-sided seal-matrix. This is reported by the official portal of the Moscow Mayor and Moscow Government, according to tv BRICS.

On one side it shows a lion, on the other – a warrior with a sword and dagger, but not in full height, as it was customary, and at the waist. This format is extremely rare and may shed light on the peculiarities of local symbolism of the late middle Ages.

In Obydenskie street the researchers also found an overlay of coloured metal of the XVII century with the image of a lion. According to experts, such elements could have served as decorations for belts or bags.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, over the past 14 years, the capital's researchers have found more than 120 thousand unique items, with more than 47 thousand of them added to the museum fund over the past five years.

Related Topics

Century Moscow May Church TV Government

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white ..

Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..

19 minutes ago
 Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

34 minutes ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

48 minutes ago
 President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

49 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans b ..

HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

1 hour ago
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima b ..

UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; revie ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans

2 hours ago
 South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth ..

South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..

2 hours ago
 PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two p ..

PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts

2 hours ago
 Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League start ..

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic ..

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East