'Hit Show' Wins $12 Million Dubai World Cup
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Qatar's 'Hit Show' triumphed in the 2025 Dubai World Cup's main event at Meydan, the pinnacle of global horse racing.
In the $12 million Emirates Airline Dubai World Cup, Hit Show, owned by Wathnan Racing, ridden by Florent Geroux and trained by Brad Cox, prevailed over eight top competitors in 2:03:50 minutes, earning $6.96 million with a 0.
64-length victory.
The American horse Mixto, owned by Calumet Farm, came in second place, ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori and trained by Doug O'Neill, and received a cash prize of $2.4 million, while the Japanese horse Forever Young, owned by Susumu Fujita, came in third place, ridden by Ryusei Sakai and trained by Yoshito Yahagi, and collected $1.2 million.
The Saudi horse Walk of stars, owned by Athbah Racing, came in fourth place.
Recent Stories
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup6 minutes ago
-
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Classic6 minutes ago
-
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Group36 minutes ago
-
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf51 minutes ago
-
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen2 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'2 hours ago
-
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup3 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength with Arabic Languag ..4 hours ago
-
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup4 hours ago
-
Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 20254 hours ago