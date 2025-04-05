'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Qatar's 'Hit Show' triumphed in the 2025 Dubai World Cup's main event at Meydan, the pinnacle of global horse racing.

In the $12 million Emirates Airline Dubai World Cup, Hit Show, owned by Wathnan Racing, ridden by Florent Geroux and trained by Brad Cox, prevailed over eight top competitors in 2:03:50 minutes, earning $6.96 million with a 0.

64-length victory.

The American horse Mixto, owned by Calumet Farm, came in second place, ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori and trained by Doug O'Neill, and received a cash prize of $2.4 million, while the Japanese horse Forever Young, owned by Susumu Fujita, came in third place, ridden by Ryusei Sakai and trained by Yoshito Yahagi, and collected $1.2 million.

The Saudi horse Walk of stars, owned by Athbah Racing, came in fourth place.