Open Menu

'Hit Show' Wins $12 Million Dubai World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:45 PM

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Qatar's 'Hit Show' triumphed in the 2025 Dubai World Cup's main event at Meydan, the pinnacle of global horse racing.

In the $12 million Emirates Airline Dubai World Cup, Hit Show, owned by Wathnan Racing, ridden by Florent Geroux and trained by Brad Cox, prevailed over eight top competitors in 2:03:50 minutes, earning $6.96 million with a 0.

64-length victory.

The American horse Mixto, owned by Calumet Farm, came in second place, ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori and trained by Doug O'Neill, and received a cash prize of $2.4 million, while the Japanese horse Forever Young, owned by Susumu Fujita, came in third place, ridden by Ryusei Sakai and trained by Yoshito Yahagi, and collected $1.2 million.

The Saudi horse Walk of stars, owned by Athbah Racing, came in fourth place.

Related Topics

World Dubai Saudi Qatar Young April Event Top Million

Recent Stories

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

6 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

51 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

2 hours ago
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

2 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

3 hours ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East