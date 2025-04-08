HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The HITEC middle East and North Africa Conference (HITEC MENA) will be held from 27th to 29th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, alongside The Hotel Show, bringing together industry leaders and technology innovators to explore developments shaping the future of the global hospitality sector.

This year’s edition will focus on digital transformation, equipping hotels and resorts with tools to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth.

The event will feature expert-led discussions, interactive sessions, and product showcases, with a focus on AI-powered automation, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, the integration of the internet of Things, and future hospitality strategies.

Eliane O’Connell, Vice President of Design and Hospitality at dmg events, said the HITEC Middle East and North Africa platform brings together hospitality experts, technology innovators and industry leaders to explore advanced solutions and the region’s potential to strengthen its leading role in global hospitality.

She noted that the conference aims to outline a roadmap for the hospitality sector to keep pace with technological advancements over the coming decade. Industry leaders will discuss emerging trends in hospitality, from artificial intelligence to automation and quantum computing.