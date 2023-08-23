Open Menu

HKSTP CEO Reveals Plans To Expand Operations To Cover UAE, Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Albert Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), has revealed the corporation's plans to expand its operations and attract more companies from the UAE and the middle East to explore business opportunities in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is building a green tech and green finance hub, with HKSTP set to host a session on green tech during Summit, Wong told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a visit made by UAE and Saudi media representatives to Hong Kong to review preparations for the 8th Belt and Road Summit, to be held in September.

“The role of HKSTP is to build an ecosystem to encourage development of technologies from every part of the world," he explained. “We are investing a lot of resources in green tech such as new energy, solar panels, sustainability and carbon-zero, etc.”

The HKSTP CEO also highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation with Middle Eastern countries to explore exporting tech solutions developed in HKSTP.

He explained that HKSTP's main focus areas are in healthcare technology, such as diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, in addition to other areas, such as AI, robotics, semiconductors, green tech, fintech, Web 3, and the metaverse.

About the role of the corporation as an incubator, Wong said, “We have almost 800 startups, for which we provide incubation support, so that they can start with an idea and turn this idea into technologies. We help them with product development, and even investments.”

He said that Hong Kong is “open to business especially in innovation”, underscoring the need to utilise tech solutions “to build a better world”.

“We also want to attract technology from the Middle East to Hong Kong, which is a two-way track.”

“I am looking forward to seeing more collaboration between Hong Kong and the Middle East,” he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Visit Road Saudi Hong Kong Middle East Hub September Media From

Recent Stories

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revo ..

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the regio ..

3 minutes ago
 Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

19 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

19 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

19 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

19 minutes ago
 IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

21 minutes ago
Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

21 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

27 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

27 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

27 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

27 minutes ago
 98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East