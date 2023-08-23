HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Albert Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), has revealed the corporation's plans to expand its operations and attract more companies from the UAE and the middle East to explore business opportunities in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is building a green tech and green finance hub, with HKSTP set to host a session on green tech during Summit, Wong told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a visit made by UAE and Saudi media representatives to Hong Kong to review preparations for the 8th Belt and Road Summit, to be held in September.

“The role of HKSTP is to build an ecosystem to encourage development of technologies from every part of the world," he explained. “We are investing a lot of resources in green tech such as new energy, solar panels, sustainability and carbon-zero, etc.”

The HKSTP CEO also highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation with Middle Eastern countries to explore exporting tech solutions developed in HKSTP.

He explained that HKSTP's main focus areas are in healthcare technology, such as diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, in addition to other areas, such as AI, robotics, semiconductors, green tech, fintech, Web 3, and the metaverse.

About the role of the corporation as an incubator, Wong said, “We have almost 800 startups, for which we provide incubation support, so that they can start with an idea and turn this idea into technologies. We help them with product development, and even investments.”

He said that Hong Kong is “open to business especially in innovation”, underscoring the need to utilise tech solutions “to build a better world”.

“We also want to attract technology from the Middle East to Hong Kong, which is a two-way track.”

“I am looking forward to seeing more collaboration between Hong Kong and the Middle East,” he said in conclusion.

