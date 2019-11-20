Holy Trinity Church Dubai joins hands with Dubai Cares for construction of school in Malawi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Holy Trinity Church Dubai handed over a cheque donation of AED132,000 to Dubai Cares in support of the philanthropic organisation’s "Adopt a School" initiative, covering the construction of a two-classroom community-based school in Malawi that will benefit 100 children

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The Holy Trinity Church Dubai handed over a cheque donation of AED132,000 to Dubai Cares in support of the philanthropic organisation’s "Adopt a School" initiative, covering the construction of a two-classroom community-based school in Malawi that will benefit 100 children.

The cheque handover was made by Rev. Harrison to Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares on the sidelines of Tolerance Day event hosted by the church.

Welcoming this generous contribution by The Holy Trinity Church Dubai, Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares said, "We are very thankful to the Holy Trinity Church Dubai for its generosity and commitment towards supporting the education of underserved and vulnerable children globally. The Church’s generous donation reiterates the incredible spirit of tolerance and philanthropy that is embedded within the UAE’s community. I am confident that this contribution will transform the lives of children in Malawi and empower them to build a promising and thriving future."

Rev. Harrison from the Holy Trinity Church, Dubai, said, "We are very pleased to be supporting this initiative by Dubai Cares, which is helping bring schools and learning opportunities to remote areas around the world. Our women in the church went for a visit to the school in Senegal in 2018 and they were pleased to see the school built by Dubai Cares through our earlier contribution.

The school not only provides education to children but also unites the community at large. We are very glad that this year we are able to make this donation in support of such a noble cause. We hope that this successful initiative by Dubai Cares continues to grow from strength to strength."

The Holy Trinity Church, which is one of the long-standing supporters of Dubai Cares, has adopted since 2015, seven schools in Nepal, Senegal, Palestine and Malawi, impacting more than 900 children and 300 women and men. This generous contribution reflects the church’s firm belief in the transformative power of education regardless of gender, nationality, race or religion.

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced the 2019 edition of its "Adopt a School" initiative earlier this year. The fundraising initiative invites UAE-based individuals and organisations to adopt one or more schools in Cambodia, Malawi, Nepal and/or Senegal. Donors will also have the opportunity to travel alongside colleagues, friends and family on a week-long volunteering mission to immerse themselves in the local community that will host the new school, thus allowing them to understand, connect with and appreciate the local culture.