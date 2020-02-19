Home care for patients with primary immunodeficiency, hemophilia: Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two home healthcare companies to provide home nursing services for patients with Primary immunodeficiency and hemophilia.

The agreement was signed with "Shire Export Services GmbH", a subsidiary of Takeda Group and "Bayti Home Health Care" to improve patients' commitment to treatment who are otherwise unable to visit health centres themselves.

The initiative is part of Ministry efforts to expand its partnerships and provide support services to patients, such as educating them about their disease and symptoms, how to take their medications, and how to improve the quality of their life.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policies and Licensing, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in presence of Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, the Director of MoHAP’s Drug Department, while Takafumi Horri, the General Manager for the middle East, signed on behalf of Shire Export Services, and Rajeev Nikani, the Executive Director of Bayti Home Health Care signed on behalf of Bayti, in the presence of Akihiko Nakajima; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan.

Under the programme, nurses specialised and licensed in home healthcare will visit the patients in coordination with doctors, hospitals and local health authorities.