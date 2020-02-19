UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Home Care For Patients With Primary Immunodeficiency, Hemophilia: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

Home care for patients with primary immunodeficiency, hemophilia: Health Ministry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two home healthcare companies to provide home nursing services for patients with Primary immunodeficiency and hemophilia.

The agreement was signed with "Shire Export Services GmbH", a subsidiary of Takeda Group and "Bayti Home Health Care" to improve patients' commitment to treatment who are otherwise unable to visit health centres themselves.

The initiative is part of Ministry efforts to expand its partnerships and provide support services to patients, such as educating them about their disease and symptoms, how to take their medications, and how to improve the quality of their life.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policies and Licensing, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in presence of Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, the Director of MoHAP’s Drug Department, while Takafumi Horri, the General Manager for the middle East, signed on behalf of Shire Export Services, and Rajeev Nikani, the Executive Director of Bayti Home Health Care signed on behalf of Bayti, in the presence of Akihiko Nakajima; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan.

Under the programme, nurses specialised and licensed in home healthcare will visit the patients in coordination with doctors, hospitals and local health authorities.

Related Topics

Visit Japan Middle East Agreement

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Mulla praises support of UAE’s leaders ..

1 minute ago

Ceremony for trophy display of PSL 2020 held at na ..

13 minutes ago

Suicide attack at Wahga border: ATC sentences to d ..

36 minutes ago

Many UAE women underestimate risk of heart disease ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Aerospace announces financial results for 20 ..

1 hour ago

At second brainstorming session for comprehensive ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.