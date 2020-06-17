UrduPoint.com
Honduran President Infected With Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

TEGUCIGALPA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday.

"As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19," Hernandez said in a televised speech, reported Reuters.

"They have recommended rest but I will continue working remotely and through my aides."

Hernandez had mild symptoms, started receiving treatment and is feeling better, he added.

His wife and two aides, also diagnosed with the virus, are all being treated.

Honduras has reported 9,656 virus infections and 330 deaths, the agency noted.

