Honduras Celebrates National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

Honduras celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Republic of Honduras celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai through a number of cultural and entertainment activities yesterday.

The celebration started with the flag-raising ceremony followed by playing of the national anthems of the UAE and Honduras in the Al Wasl Plaza. It was followed by live performances in the Honduran pavilion and various places from the international event site in the presence of Nicole Marrder, Minister of Tourism and Commissioner-General for Honduras at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Commissioner-General office, Expo 2020 Dubai, received Marrder.

Marrder extended his thanks to the UAE leadership for allowing her country to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, describing Honduras as "a land of opportunities for investment, tourism and development.

"

She said, ''Honduras' participation at Expo 2020 Dubai means a lot to us. It is an opportunity to learn and experience what other countries are doing for the present and future of our planet and show all our visitors how Honduras is connected to the world."

"I would like to congratulate Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, for organising this wonderful event, where innovation, technology, architecture and art come together to create the perfect scenario for the world to meet and connect again after a devastating epidemic that changed our reality," she said.

Al-Ali said that the Honduran Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights a country with a rich culture, archaeological heritage and biodiversity, with some of the most beautiful natural treasures in the world.

