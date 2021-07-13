Honeywell to organise quantum computing display at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Global technology leader Honeywell will showcase the power of quantum computing to millions of visitors from around the world at the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its doors in October 2021.

Honeywell’s quantum computing display will feature prominently in the USA Pavilion’s main immersive exhibit, exploring the future of America’s technological advances in the current century and beyond. Honeywell is an official sponsor of the USA Pavilion, which is being organised by the US Department of State through the US Consulate General in Dubai.

Dubai Philip Frayne, Acting Commissioner-General of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "America's pursuit of prosperity, opportunity, and freedom has been the driving force behind our country’s development. The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase some of the biggest and boldest inventions in America’s history, and we are delighted to partner with Honeywell and incorporate their ground-breaking advances in quantum computing into our exhibit."

The showcase will mark the first time Honeywell has presented its capabilities in quantum computing to the middle East and will highlight how the technology’s vast computational power has the potential to solve the biggest challenges facing humanity, such as the ability to discover new medications and develop new treatments for medical conditions.

Honeywell has been leading the race for quantum computing supremacy since it announced its entry into the market in 2018. In 2019 it launched and commercialised its system, which is already being used by leading companies around the world to solve previously insurmountable challenges.

In June 2021 Honeywell announced it will work with UK-based Cambridge Quantum Computing to form the world’s largest standalone quantum computing company and capitalise on what it expects to become a US$1 trillion quantum computing industry over the next three decades.

The USA Pavilion, which will also be equipped with a range of Honeywell’s most advanced security and access control technologies, will take visitors on an immersive tour of American ideals, enterprise and innovation, and highlight the work of American companies like Honeywell that have positively shaped our world, under the theme "Life, Liberty and Pursuit of the Future".