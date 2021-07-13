UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honeywell To Organise Quantum Computing Display At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

Honeywell to organise quantum computing display at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Global technology leader Honeywell will showcase the power of quantum computing to millions of visitors from around the world at the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its doors in October 2021.

Honeywell’s quantum computing display will feature prominently in the USA Pavilion’s main immersive exhibit, exploring the future of America’s technological advances in the current century and beyond. Honeywell is an official sponsor of the USA Pavilion, which is being organised by the US Department of State through the US Consulate General in Dubai.

Dubai Philip Frayne, Acting Commissioner-General of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "America's pursuit of prosperity, opportunity, and freedom has been the driving force behind our country’s development. The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase some of the biggest and boldest inventions in America’s history, and we are delighted to partner with Honeywell and incorporate their ground-breaking advances in quantum computing into our exhibit."

The showcase will mark the first time Honeywell has presented its capabilities in quantum computing to the middle East and will highlight how the technology’s vast computational power has the potential to solve the biggest challenges facing humanity, such as the ability to discover new medications and develop new treatments for medical conditions.

Honeywell has been leading the race for quantum computing supremacy since it announced its entry into the market in 2018. In 2019 it launched and commercialised its system, which is already being used by leading companies around the world to solve previously insurmountable challenges.

In June 2021 Honeywell announced it will work with UK-based Cambridge Quantum Computing to form the world’s largest standalone quantum computing company and capitalise on what it expects to become a US$1 trillion quantum computing industry over the next three decades.

The USA Pavilion, which will also be equipped with a range of Honeywell’s most advanced security and access control technologies, will take visitors on an immersive tour of American ideals, enterprise and innovation, and highlight the work of American companies like Honeywell that have positively shaped our world, under the theme "Life, Liberty and Pursuit of the Future".

Related Topics

USA Century World Technology Dubai Company Cambridge Enterprise Middle East June October 2018 2019 2020 Market From Industry Race Million

Recent Stories

NCOC for bringing back stuck Pakistanis in foreign ..

4 minutes ago

Tourism dept to restore historical Tulaja Fort

5 minutes ago

Dr Firdous pays tribute to Kashmiris on Kashmir Ma ..

5 minutes ago

PIA airlifts another two million doses of Sinovac ..

5 minutes ago

Tarin lauds activation of CPEC JCC

5 minutes ago

Death Toll in Florida Condominium Building Collaps ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.