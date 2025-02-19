Hong Kong, Macao, Guangdong drive High-Tech Boom in Greater Bay Area

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) BEIJING, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) - Driven by collaborative efforts, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is emerging as a global powerhouse for future industries such as artificial intelligence and smart robotics, technology experts said recently at a forum in Shenzhen.

As reported by China Daily, Xu Xiaolan, the former vice-minister of industry and information technology and a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, stated, "Future and emerging industries such as AI, humanoid robots, brain-computer interfaces, and life sciences have become central to advancements in science and technology as well as industrial upgrading."

However, she noted that these industries are still in their early stages and require further scientific and technological efforts.

"The Greater Bay Area, with its unique geographical advantages, abundant innovative resources, rich talent pool and mature financial system, has become a hot spot for global investors and innovative enterprises," said Xu, who is also board chairperson of the Chinese Institute of Electronics.

The institute, in collaboration with several scientific research and industry organizations, unveiled an initiative for future industry cooperation in the GBA at the forum.

The initiative proposes launching more application projects, attracting more international high-tech startups, establishing an open talent service ecosystem, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and facilitating diversified international capital investments.

The GBA consists of the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, along with nine cities in Guangdong province. With a combined GDP exceeding $1.9 trillion, the region is one of China's most economically vibrant and home to many cutting-edge industries.

"The initiative is particularly timely for Hong Kong, which is at a pivotal moment in its industrial transformation," said Xi Ning, chair professor of robotics and automation and director of the Advanced Technologies Institute at the University of Hong Kong.

Lu Chuncong, head of the China academy of Industrial internet, said the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the GBA are evolving into strategic hubs for future development and global competitiveness in China.

"Among them, the Greater Bay Area stands out with unique advantages in advancing manufacturing, energy and information technologies," he said.