Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, today received the insignia of Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters), conferred by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, during a ceremony at The Flying Saucer, Sharjah.

Since 1957, this award has honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts. The insignia of the Order of Arts and Letters is an expression of France's recognition of those who have actively worked to promote art and culture both in France and abroad.

Al Qasimi remarked, “It is with great honour that I receive this award granted by the Embassy of France in the UAE. The insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters is a wonderful reflection of the collaborations and cultural exchanges that have shaped my work, in Sharjah, the UAE and internationally. It reaffirms the importance of continuing to build cultural dialogue through the arts. I accept this recognition, not only for myself, but for all those who have supported, guided and inspired me throughout my journey.”

Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador from France to the UAE and Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul-General of France in Dubai, together with French Embassy staff Stéphanie Salha, Advisor for Cooperation and Cultural action of the Embassy of France in the UAE and the Director of the Institut Français in the UAE and Marie Lozon de Cantelmi, Cultural Attaché, were present for the official conferment of the award.

Niemtchinow comented, “It is a great honor to award Her Excellency Sheikha Hoor Al Qassimi the insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters today in Sharjah.

This award is a recognition of Sheikha Hoor’s remarkable contribution to strengthening cultural and artistic ties between France and Sharjah and, more generally, between France and the UAE. Sheikha Hoor's commitment to Franco-Emirati friendship is further exemplified by her role within the Alliance Française of Sharjah. I also commend the Sharjah Biennial, which has become a reference in the world of contemporary art. Her Excellency Sheikha Hoor has always worked to showcase French and Francophone artists in this Biennial.”

Also in attendance were a number of distinguished guests, including Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Government Relations Department; Sheikha Nawar Al Qassimi, Vice President of Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikha Noora Al Mualla, Director of Learning and Research at Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikha Rad Alqasimi, Secretary General of the International French Association in Sharjah; Audrey Leseigneur, Director of Alliance Française Sharjah; and Mona El-Mousfy, Advisor to the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.

Alongside her role at Sharjah Art Foundation, Al Qasimi also serves as President of the International Biennial Association; President of The Africa Institute, Sharjah; Director of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial; head of Sharjah’s Global Studies University; and President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter. She is also the Artistic Director of the upcoming 6th Aichi Triennale (2025) and the 25th Biennale of Sydney (2026).