Hoor Alnuami and Maitha Alsuwaidi selected as the 2021 UAE Rhodes Scholars

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) Under the patronage of the Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Foundation and in cooperation with the Rhodes Trust, the Selection Committee chaired by Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh of the UAE, Rhodes Scholarship today announced Hoor Alnuami and Maitha Alsuwaidi have been selected as the 2021 UAE Rhodes Scholars.

Hoor Alnuami is a senior at NYU Abu Dhabi in May 2021, pursuing a BA with a double major in Political Science and in Literature and Creative Writing. Maitha Alsuwaidi is also a senior at NYU Abu Dhabi studying for a BA in Political Science.

The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious awards for postgraduate study.

Each year the Scholarship sends about one hundred young men and women from two dozen countries and regions from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. Rhodes Scholarships have been awarded in the UAE since 2014.

Ms. Hoor is planning to study for an MSc Global Governance and Diplomacy and an MSt Comparative Literature and Critical Translation at Oxford. Ms. Maitha is proposing to study for an MSc Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation and a Master of Public Policy, MPP.