Hope Consortium flies two million Covid-19 vaccine doses into Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th December 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium has achieved a major milestone in steering the global logistics industry towards worldwide COVID-19 vaccine distribution after facilitating the transportation and storage of two million vaccine doses in partnership with G42 Healthcare.

Supported by consortium members, Etihad Cargo chartered seven Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to fly the temperature-sensitive cargo into Abu Dhabi International Airport. The UAE’s national carrier then utilised its road fleet to transfer the shipment to Abu Dhabi Ports’ KIZAD for holding in a purpose-built cool storage warehouse.

"This is a major milestone for the Hope Consortium, Abu Dhabi and the wider logistics industry. This operation illustrates what can be achieved when leading private-public sector partners collaborate to deliver cohesive solutions to a global logistics challenge," explained Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

"This shipment showcases our combined capabilities and reinforces our commitment to support global efforts in the distribution of such vital cargo.

"The Hope Consortium provides the best available solution in one consolidated effort to meet the anticipated demands of vaccine shipments. As we continue dialogues with other potential partners around the world, such as G42 Healthcare who align with our quality assurances, we will further expand our reach and capabilities."

Ashish Koshy, CEO, G42 Healthcare, added: "This partnership is a logical progression in a journey that has seen G42 Healthcare emerge amongst the key global players leading the charge against a virus that has crippled the world.

Ever since COVID-19 struck, we reacted with agility and precision, building on our inherent DNA of proactive thinking and innovation. Following the 4Humanity trials, we look forward to leveraging our unique expertise as the sole distributors of the COVID-19 vaccine to effectively, safely and efficiently manage the vaccine supply chain in the region and beyond. We will continue to synchronise our efforts to draw on the combined technical knowhow of our partners and build trust through collaboration."

The Hope Consortium, which comprises leading Abu Dhabi and global entities, including Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Etihad Cargo, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Rafed, and SkyCell, represents a complete supply chain solution to address vaccine transport, demand planning, sourcing, training, and digital technology infrastructure, and facilitate vaccine availability across the world.

Armed with the largest capacity and logistics capability regionally and one of the largest globally with a reach of 170 countries, the Hope Consortium provides logistics services to handle over six billion COVID-19 vaccine doses being developed and manufactured around the world – whether in single or multi dose – and due to rise to over three times more doses by the end of next year. The consortium is exploring partnership opportunities to improve its innovative solution for the benefit of humanity.