Hope Mars Mission a glorious chapter in Arab history: Chinese Envoy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The UAE’s Mars Mission, Hope Probe, will write a glorious chapter in the Arab history of space exploration, and enhance the UAE’s contributions to the global space endeavours, a top Chinese diplomat told Emirates news Agency, WAM, on Monday.

"Being the first Arab state to embark on Mars mission demonstrates the UAE’s significant progress in space technology. On behalf of the Chinese Government, I would like to warmly congratulate the UAE on the successful launch of the Hope Mars Orbiter, and wish the Hope Mars Mission a complete success," said Ni Jian, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE.

"The successful launch coincides with the upcoming Golden Jubilee of the founding of the UAE. In recent years, China-UAE relations have also entered a "Golden Era," Jian said.

The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre at 01:58 UAE time on Monday. The UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre have announced that the first transmission from the probe was received at 03:11.

The ambassador quoted a statement earlier made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as saying, "When human beings have the courage and commitment to transform a dream into reality, there is nothing that can stop them."

"Thanks to the UAE leaders’ great vision and strong support for space exploration, the UAE is making the impossible possible, racing to be a Hi-tech hub and becoming an exemplary model of economic and social development in the middle East," the envoy noted.

China and UAE have maintained close cooperation in aerospace, science and technology among other areas, setting a good example for cooperation between China and Arab states, the diplomat said.

"Both China and the UAE attach great importance to space technology, which provides good opportunities to deepen our cooperation in this regard. China is ready to strengthen space cooperation with the UAE and push for greater progress in China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership," the ambassador stressed.