Hope Probe A Source Of Pride In Country’s History: Reem Al Hashemy

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s history: Reem Al Hashemy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, said that the UAE’s ongoing achievements have proven to the world that the culture of possibilities promoted by the country’s leadership is an advantage of the Emirati people, noting that the Hope Probe is one of these achievements and a source of pride in the history of the UAE and its citizens.

She added that the probe’s mission reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as it crowns the rapid growth achieved by the UAE since its establishment some 50 years ago, and is a clear example of what the country has achieved.

She then highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation in achieving prosperity and development for mankind, stating, "The UAE has cooperated with 15 countries and universities in the Hope Probe project, and it is cooperating with over 200 participants of the Expo 2020 Dubai to achieve further progress."

"The 15th of July will be a historic day for the UAE and the Arab region. All of us in the UAE must work hard to reinforce our international position, become role models for future generations and examples for other countries. We should increase our efforts to accomplish further achievements for our precious country in all areas," Al Hashemy said in conclusion.

