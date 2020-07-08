UrduPoint.com
Hope Probe Cost Among The World's Lowest, Says Al Gergawi

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Hope Probe cost among the world's lowest, says Al Gergawi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 7th July 2020 (WAM) - The cost of the Hope Mars Mission reached US$ 200 million, which is considered among the lowest in the world when compared with similar programmes, said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Addressing a media briefing in Dubai on Tuesday, Al Gergawi detailed the achievements of the Emirates Mars Mission team, including development of 200 new designs, manufacturing of 66 pieces of the probe components in the UAE, publishing 51 research papers on the project, in addition to benefitting over 60,000 participants through the Mission's scientific and academic programmes.

He praised the support given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the project.

"Today, the mission also reached another milestone, when the spacecraft was positioned on to the rocket that will send it into space," he said.

The Mission's success, Al Gergawi continued, is concurrent with the UAE's successes in containing the coronavirus.

"Commitment to deadlines is an approach that the UAE is following in all its plans and projects," he said.

The Hope Probe is set to liftoff on 15th July 2020 at 00:51:27 UAE time from the Tanegashima Space Centre. The probe is anticipated to enter the Mars orbit in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations to mark the historic union of the Emirates.

