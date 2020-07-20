Hope Probe is another great step that reinforces UAE’s contribution to advancing human civilisation: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on today’s successful launch of the Hope Probe.

In a speech on the occasion, Sheikh Saud congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, for the "UAE making another great step in enhancing its distinguished presence among leading countries in the space sector."

"It is a source of great pride for us all that the UAE is a pioneer in sending the first Arab and Islamic probe on a mission to explore the Red Planet, joining the list of only nine countries to have embarked on such a mission. This major milestone adds to the series of successes achieved by our nation and follows sending our first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station," Sheikh Saud said.

"The UAE is today bearing the fruits of many decades of strategic planning, investing in the space sector and prioritising the education of its citizens.

We are all proud of this journey, as it highlights to the world the great heights Emiratis can reach in in a short time since the foundation of the union," His Highness added.

"Bless the hearts and minds of Emirati people, as they are achieving the dreams of Sheikh Zayed and the Founding Fathers and making history, while advancing our position among our peers around the world in defining the present and building a better future for generations to come, equipped with a strong belief in our ability to overcome challenges and achieve our ambitions," he said.

Sheikh Saud noted that the probe’s successful launch coincides with the period before the 50th anniversary of the union, saying that it signifies a message to anyone with a dream of a better tomorrow, to those who realise the importance of science to humanity and the value of promoting cooperation and constructive interactions between different cultures.

"The feelings of joy and pride here in Ras Al Khaimah reflect the mood of all people across the UAE, who are collectively proud of their country and who strive continuously to elevate it on the global stage," Sheikh Saud said in conclusion.