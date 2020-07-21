Hope Probe is milestone in UAE cultural achievements record: Noura Al Kaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth has emphasised that the launch of the Hope Probe to explore Mars represents a milestone in the cultural achievements record accomplished by the UAE and in response to its wise leadership's vision aimed at excellence and leadership in all fields.

On the occasion of the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars, Al Kaabi said," the start of this historic mission, deemed the first of its kind, to study the weather and secrets of the Red Planet places a major responsibility on us towards the future generations in general and Arab generations in particular on the one hand, and towards developing the great legacy that Arabs left in the science and astronomy fields on the other hand."

We glean this responsibility from the legacy and achievements of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, she added.

Al Kaabi pointed that ''His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has affirmed that the Hope Probe lays the foundations for a prosperous Arab future in exploring the space and a realistic reflection of Sheikh Zayed's aspiration to reach space as well as a new step in the journey of preparing for the next 50 years, which, at its end, we will celebrate achieving the objectives of the UAE centenary and positioning our country at the first ranks globally.'' We are proud that this project was developed by young Emirati hands, which reflects excellence of this current stage that we live in today, and gives our school and university students a chance to take part in making the future of the UAE, she concluded.