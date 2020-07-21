Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE in the history of space science: Khalid bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the successful launch of the Hope Probe, the first mission undertaken by the United Arab Emirates to explore Mars.

In a statement he made on the occasion, Sheikh Khalid said: "This is another major accomplishment for " Zayed's sons" and the Emirates, one which will become a part of our nation’s legacy, carrying the dreams of its founders, esteemed leaders and great people into space. The launch of the Hope Probe 2020 is a key step within the framework of the UAE's ambitious scientific aspirations to explore the red planet".

He added: "The aptly named Hope Probe is our hope and the hope of the Arab world and Islamic countries to write the name of the UAE in the history of space science, as the first Arab project of its kind. Arab countries can benefit from the UAE’s experience in space science, especially in light of the ever-growing interest in this field of science. This momentous event is a result of the tremendous efforts of our wise leadership, who continually strive to harness all capabilities in the field of science, including space science."

Sheikh Khalid said that the greatest feature of the project is the manufacture of a probe with Emirati hands, which is an unprecedented achievement, in addition to completing the project on time, according to the project plan to achieve this incredible dream in light of the current challenging conditions facing the whole world due to the spread of the Coronavirus, serves as a remarkable source of inspiration for our future generations, where science is the means for any country and its people to succeed.