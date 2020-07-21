UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hope Probe Is Our Chance To Write The Name Of UAE In The History Of Space Science: Khalid Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:15 AM

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE in the history of space science: Khalid bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the successful launch of the Hope Probe, the first mission undertaken by the United Arab Emirates to explore Mars.

In a statement he made on the occasion, Sheikh Khalid said: "This is another major accomplishment for " Zayed's sons" and the Emirates, one which will become a part of our nation’s legacy, carrying the dreams of its founders, esteemed leaders and great people into space. The launch of the Hope Probe 2020 is a key step within the framework of the UAE's ambitious scientific aspirations to explore the red planet".

He added: "The aptly named Hope Probe is our hope and the hope of the Arab world and Islamic countries to write the name of the UAE in the history of space science, as the first Arab project of its kind. Arab countries can benefit from the UAE’s experience in space science, especially in light of the ever-growing interest in this field of science. This momentous event is a result of the tremendous efforts of our wise leadership, who continually strive to harness all capabilities in the field of science, including space science."

Sheikh Khalid said that the greatest feature of the project is the manufacture of a probe with Emirati hands, which is an unprecedented achievement, in addition to completing the project on time, according to the project plan to achieve this incredible dream in light of the current challenging conditions facing the whole world due to the spread of the Coronavirus, serves as a remarkable source of inspiration for our future generations, where science is the means for any country and its people to succeed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid United Arab Emirates July 2020 Event All From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

6 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.