Hope Probe Lifts Off From Japan As UAE Makes History

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:15 AM

Hope Probe lifts off from Japan as UAE makes history

ADBU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The first Arab interplanetary space blasted into sky a few minutes ago, beginning its epic journey to Mars, a landmark moment for the Arab world as UAE makes history.

Hope Probe, or Al Amal in Arabic, lifted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre and in about 200 days from now, the spacecraft will reach Mars orbit and begin its mission to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere.

The nation held its breath on Sunday, along with the entire region, as the Probe took off from Land of Rising Sun in Japan, aboard a Mitsubishi H-IIA rocket in the first mission to the red planet by any West Asian, Arab or Muslim majority country.

More Stories From Middle East

