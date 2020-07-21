Hope Probe restores Arab nations' former glories in science, says Egyptian President

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi has said that the launch of Hope Probe into space is a groundbreaking step for the UAE into the sphere of space exploration.

In a tweet on Monday, President El Sisi said, "I followed with great pride the launch of Hope Probe into space.

Though this is an unprecedented historic step for Emirates in the field of outer space discoveries, it embodies our fervent hope to restore the Arab and Islamic nation(s) former glories and discoveries in the fields of science, arts and innovation."