Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) The Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) unveiled the seventh batch of new scientific data on the atmosphere of Mars, gathered by the Emirates Mars Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS), the Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) and the Emirates Exploration Imager (EXI) from 1st September to 30th November, 2022.

Zakariya Al Shamsi, Director of the Hope Probe Project, said that the data provided by the project is a critical source of knowledge for the international scientific community amidst the growing global interest in Mars and related information. He noted that the mission team would continue to analyse and announce new data on Mars every three months.

The seventh batch of information, collected on 25th August; 6th, 13th, 15th and 24th September; 1st, 6th, 15th, 19th, 20th and 29th October; and 9th, 10th and 16th November, 2022, includes high-definition observations of dust movements captured by EXI.

EMUS data collected between 24th and 27th October, 2022, showed the first observation of a stellar occultation in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength and captured data on the passage of starlight through the Martian atmosphere.

The Hope Probe also released 2.1 terabytes of data on the Martian atmosphere through the scientific data centre of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.