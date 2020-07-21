UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hope Probe Will Strengthen UAE’s Regional, International Stature: MBRSC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:15 AM

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, international stature: MBRSC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, stated that the successful launch of the Hope Probe will strengthen the UAE’s leading regional and international stature, making it a key regional player in space sciences.

He added that the successes achieved by the project were crowned by the launch, which is the outcome of the hard work of a team of innovative Emirati talents who include experts, engineers, researchers and technical specialists.

The probe and other future space projects aim to reinforce the country global position in science and development, due to the unlimited and continuous support of the UAE’s leadership, which aims to create a better future for its people, he further added.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the MBRSC, pointed out that the successful launch of the probe has begun a new era in the field of space discoveries in the region led by the UAE, which welcomes all Arab talents and knowledge in its space-related ambitions.

The probe will offer significant scientific wealth to humanity and the international scientific community, as well as a detailed analysis of the climate on Mars.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid All Arab

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

2 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.