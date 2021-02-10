(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 9th February 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, extended congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on the Hope Probe's successful arrival at Mars orbit.

Sheikh Mansour also congratulated the people of the UAE and Arab countries on the achievement, saying that the successful mission to Mars consolidates UAE's position as a regional and global leader and adds to the country's track records of achievements, thanks to the leadership's forward-looking vision.

"This historic moment is a source of pride to all Emiratis and to the entire Arab nations. The Hope Probe speaks of the UAE's significant contribution to enriching science and knowledge and to serving the humanity."

The achievement, he added, was made as the world is struggling with challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impacts. This global challenge has never affected the UAE's spirit and determination to overcome difficulties.

Sheikh Mansour also praised the entire team of the Mars mission, saying that the UAE's success story will continue under the leadership's prudent vision.