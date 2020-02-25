UrduPoint.com
Hosni Mubarak Dies At 91

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) Hosni Mubarak, the former President of Egypt, died on Tuesday. He was 91.

