Hosting IPL confirms UAE as global sports hub, confidence in country’s handling of COVID-19: Mansoor bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has congratulated the stakeholders for the scintillating start and organisational success of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL, in the UAE.

Organised by the board of Control for Cricket in India in cooperation with the Emirates Cricket Board and other government entities, the much-anticipated 2020 edition of the star-studded Twenty20 Indian cricket league kicked-off on 19th September in the UAE, with no fans but lots of sizzling action and sensational finishes, especially in Dubai where two of the five matches until now have finished in the Super Over, which is the cricketing equivalent of a penalty shootout.

Sheikh Mansoor said, "The UAE has always welcomed the world with open arms and, thanks to our visionary leadership, we have available all the ingredients needed for the success of any event taking place on our soil, whether it is a sports event, economic or any other.

"The hospitality of the people of UAE is renowned across the world, and we are always keen to support and cooperate with everyone who seeks our assistance."

He added, "Choosing UAE to host this major tournament at this particular time has great significance and is indicative of the world’s trust and confidence in UAE’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and officials from around the world are here for the IPL, and they are here because they feel safe and secure in the UAE.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Mansoor said, "We are keen to continue hosting local and international sporting events in accordance with the precautionary measures and protocols in place, and we have succeeded, in cooperation with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, in organising and hosting various local and international sports events since reopening Dubai’s sports sector."

The IPL is one of the most-watched cricketing events in the world, with top players from around the globe taking part.

The brand value of the 2019 IPL was estimated to be US$6.7 billion, according to New York-based financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps, and it had a viewership of more than 462 million.

This edition will see a total of 60 matches being played in the UAE over 56 days, with the final on 10th November at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City. Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium are the other hosts for the tournament.

The eight teams taking part are defending and four-time champions Mumbai Indians, three-time winners and 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, which is owned by Indian film star, Shah Rukh Khan, 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Kings XI Punjab.