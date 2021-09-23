Hosting of International Government Communication Forum highlights Sharjah’s commitment to developing creative government communication strategies: Sharjah Government Media Office

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) Tariq Saeed Alai, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, said the ongoing hosting of the International Government Communication Forum for ten consecutive years highlights Sharjah’s commitment to developing creative government communication strategies, affirming the office’s keenness to hold a distinguished edition of the forum this year.

He made this statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the preparations for the tenth edition of the forum, organised by the International Government Communication Centre on 26th and 27th September, 2021, at the Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme, "Historic Lessons, Future Ambitions."

Alai stressed that this year’s edition will be unique. It will be held during a global crisis, which has produced many forms of interaction between the government, various authorities, organisations and civil society institutions. It underscores the importance of the government’s ability to establish influential and effective interactions with the public.

He noted the importance of the readiness and flexibility of government communication teams.

Based on these factors, the forum’s administration selected topics to foresee the future of government communication, which are future tools, experiences, specialisations and approaches to transformations to international cultural, economic and social activities, he added.

The forum’s sessions, comprising 79 speakers, will include content making on social media, the ability of traditional media to continue to spread awareness, and how government communication teams can maintain and reinforce their role in efficiently conveying messages, most notably amidst the unconditional flow of information from numerous sources and associated modern challenges, Alai further added.

He said that the forum will also utilise a storytelling approach to conveying official resolutions and policies to the public. It has strengthened its stature as a global platform that gathers experts and specialists to advance government communication. Therefore, its tenth edition will host a range of experts and influencers from various political, cultural and artistic fields, he affirmed.

Since its launch in 2012, the forum has highlighted the importance of communication as a social necessity and achieving the optimum level of communication between the government and the public, based on professional standards, clear and transparent rules and advanced methods.