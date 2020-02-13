Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 2019 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) The hotel establishments across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi saw their revenues increased to around AED5.83 billion in 2019, a YoY growth of 6.8 percent from around AED5.46 bn, according to figures revealed by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The significant growth is driven by a considerable increase in tourist and guest arrivals on the back of multifaceted international business events and edutainment activities organised in the UAE capital in 2019, including Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, IDEX 2019, AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition, NAVDEX, and several others.

The hotels saw room revenues up supported by rising guest arrivals to around AED3.2 bn, accounting for 54.9 percent of total revenue, a growth of 11.1 percent from AED2.88 bn in 2018.

Q1 of 2019 saw the revenues up to AED1.724 bn against AED1.485 bn in the corresponding period the year before. They maintained the momentum until the last quarter of the year, rising to AED1.836 bn by December.