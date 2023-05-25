UrduPoint.com

Hotels In Ajman Record 3% Increase In Revenues In Q1 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Following a stellar growth in 2022, Ajman hotels and serviced apartments recorded a 3 percent growth in hotel revenues in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022 – mostly due to higher demand that is pushing the Average Daily Room (ADR) Rate, making investment in hotels and tourism industry more profitable.

Mahmoud Khaleel Al Hashemi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), said that the emirate aims to keep pace with technological developments and offer smart services that increase the satisfaction and enjoyment of visitors.

The department is also looking for new ways to collaborate with local and international partners, in line with the emirate’s strategy to advance the tourism sector by attracting new investments and supporting the launch of new hospitality projects, he added.

Tourism in Ajman has been growing steadily due to the emirate’s growing number of attractions that includes pristine natural beaches, mangroves, a growing number of hotels, resorts, restaurants, traditional markets, entertainment facilities and new tourism developments that cater to both domestic and international tourists.

The emirate of Ajman hosts 44 hotel establishments ranging from 1-star to 5-star hotels, resorts and luxury hotel apartments with 3,997 hotel rooms and 250 tourism establishments that serve a growing number of regional and international tourists.

The emirate of Ajman boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, which is highlighted by some of its most significant tourist destinations including the Ajman Museum and Masfout Museum, and the House of Rashed Alkhadar.

ADTD continues to offer many incentives and facilities to foreign investments and support local ones in solid collaboration with its strategic partners, to help transform Ajman into a preferred destination for lucrative business ventures.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Ajman Market From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

5 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

5 minutes ago
 LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person i ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person in contempt case

9 minutes ago
 Geoeconomic Fragmentation May Have Serious Multi-D ..

Geoeconomic Fragmentation May Have Serious Multi-Decades Impact on Global Econom ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.