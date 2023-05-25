Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Following a stellar growth in 2022, Ajman hotels and serviced apartments recorded a 3 percent growth in hotel revenues in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022 – mostly due to higher demand that is pushing the Average Daily Room (ADR) Rate, making investment in hotels and tourism industry more profitable.

Mahmoud Khaleel Al Hashemi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), said that the emirate aims to keep pace with technological developments and offer smart services that increase the satisfaction and enjoyment of visitors.

The department is also looking for new ways to collaborate with local and international partners, in line with the emirate’s strategy to advance the tourism sector by attracting new investments and supporting the launch of new hospitality projects, he added.

Tourism in Ajman has been growing steadily due to the emirate’s growing number of attractions that includes pristine natural beaches, mangroves, a growing number of hotels, resorts, restaurants, traditional markets, entertainment facilities and new tourism developments that cater to both domestic and international tourists.

The emirate of Ajman hosts 44 hotel establishments ranging from 1-star to 5-star hotels, resorts and luxury hotel apartments with 3,997 hotel rooms and 250 tourism establishments that serve a growing number of regional and international tourists.

The emirate of Ajman boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, which is highlighted by some of its most significant tourist destinations including the Ajman Museum and Masfout Museum, and the House of Rashed Alkhadar.

ADTD continues to offer many incentives and facilities to foreign investments and support local ones in solid collaboration with its strategic partners, to help transform Ajman into a preferred destination for lucrative business ventures.