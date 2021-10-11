Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Hot on the heels of announcing the return of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December, with fans in attendance, Championship organisers Flash Entertainment have pulled off another masterstroke, securing US Open champion Emma Raducanu, arguably the hottest name in world sport, as the first big name for this year’s event.

Taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed sports City in Abu Dhabi, from 16-18 December 2021, the 13th edition of the Arabian Gulf’s professional tennis experience will once again welcome the best tennis talents across three days of competition.

True to their word, Championship organisers have made way for the best with the signing of Raducanu, who took the world by storm with her fairy tale triumph at the US Open in September. The 18-year-old set a host of records at Flushing Meadows: becoming the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam in the Open era; the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 and the first Briton to win a women’s Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

With Raducanu secured, fans are in for a real treat from day one of the three-day championship. The high-energy women’s match takes place alongside a series of elimination matches featuring six of the world’s best male tennis players.

"We have consistently set the bar high year on year with our line-up, to the point where fans expect the best. The return of the Championship with fans was a milestone moment and we wanted to reward their loyalty with another unrivalled experience," said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

He added, "Emma – and her opponent – who will be announced in coming days, will continue the legacy of the MWTC women’s match, which has a history of attracting the biggest Names in some epic encounters. This year’s full line-up, to be announced in the weeks ahead, underlines Abu Dhabi’s capability to host world-class international events featuring global talent, in a safe and secure environment."

New British No. 1 and world No. 22 Raducanu meanwhile, is looking forward to making her MWTC debut, and following in the footsteps of greats including Maria Sharapova and Serena and Venus Williams.

"I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship. I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally," said Raducanu.