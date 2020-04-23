Houbara conservation to feature at online Earth Optimism Digital Summit 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2020 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi-based International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC, is to take part tomorrow in the Earth Optimism Digital Summit 2020, a digital summit that will highlight global success stories from diverse sectors on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

IFHC, backed by more than four decades of conservation excellence, is the only organisation from the middle East that has been invited to participate in the event, tagged ‘a masterclass in saving the planet.’ It is being hosted by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, USA.

Majid Al Mansouri, IFHC Managing Director, is one of 100 participants who will deliver sessions to demonstrate that, despite huge challenges, environmental progress is possible when solutions are shared and copied.

During his session, Al Mansouri will outline how science and innovation are shaping the success of the Fund’s conservation efforts to secure a sustainable future for the Houbara bustard. He will also explain how the IFHC is pioneering global dialogue on species conservation. The Fund collaborates with institutions in over 20 countries across the migratory range of two closely-related Houbara species, the Asian Houbara and the North African Houbara, from Morocco in the west to Mongolia in the east.

He will also explain how the IFHC is succeeding in its goal to achieve viable Houbara populations across the species’ range. It uses a bespoke pre-emptive conservation model based on six strategic pillars: sustained breeding and release; international affairs; culture and heritage; legislation, regulation and enforcement; safeguarding reserves, and education.

"The Earth Optimism Digital Summit is an opportunity to connect, share solutions and be inspired as we come together to celebrate the Earth and plot a sustainable route for the future. It is an honour to be representing UAE, the Middle East and global conservation efforts," Al Mansouri said.

"When I think about the work we are doing with international collaborations, I am not only optimistic about the future of the Houbara, but also conservation generally," he added.

"The Houbara programme was initiated by the visionary late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, to address dwindling wild populations. It was a programme that many thought was impossible to achieve in the 1970s. Yet today, as we continue his efforts, it is now one of the world’s largest conservation programmes. That is cause for optimism," Al Mansouri concluded.

The IFHC session, titled ‘View from the Middle East’ begins at 20:30 UAE time tomorrow, 24th April.