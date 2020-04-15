Houbara Fund becoming "pioneering global model" for conservation, says Al Bowardi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi-based International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC, bred over 64,000 houbara chicks at its breeding centres in the UAE, Morocco and Kazakhstan during the 2019 breeding season, with nearly 22,000 birds being released into the wild to replenish wild populations, according to the Fund’s 2018-2019 report, just released.

The success is part of the progress being made towards becoming "a pioneering global model for pre-emptive species conservation," according to its Deputy Chairman, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.

Overall, the Fund has now released over 285,000 birds across the migratory range of the species, from Morocco to Mongolia, since the captive breeding programme was launched, and has won recognition as a leader in conservation.

The Fund’s Chairman is His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In a Foreword to the report, Al Bowardi noted that, over the last four decades, the Abu Dhabi-led houbara conservation programme "has worked with great effort and determination towards successfully establishing a pioneering global model for pre-emptive species conservation. That unwavering commitment has succeeded in bringing together more individuals and societies, fostering greater collaboration to achieve our valuable goal to protect habitats and restore the ecosystem.

The report reviews the progress the Fund has made in key areas such as education, international collaboration, scientific research and its renowned breeding and release programme as it continues its mission to secure a sustainable future for the Houbara bustard.

Over the course of the last year, the Fund has continued to promote international dialogue and has initiated collaboration with Russia, Spain and India on programmes to conserve vulnerable bustard species. The Fund is now actively engaged with more than 22 countries, lending its scientific and research excellence to conservation efforts worldwide.

In the UAE, the Fund has continued to engage with the next generation of conservationists through the ‘Conservation Education: the Houbara Model’, a unique cross-curricular education programme.

Launched in 2018, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the programme was integrated into the national school curriculum in October 2018. In the past 12 months, the programme has engaged more than 36,000 students in 40 schools across the emirates.

The IFHC team has trained more than 150 teachers and over 300 coordinators in how to implement the programme across subjects. Additionally, in partnership with ADEK and Reneco International Wildlife Consultants launched its Emirati Talent Development and Knowledge Transfer Programme in 2019, with the goal to develop future conservationists and providing the youth with practical conservation experience and better understanding of career options in conservation.