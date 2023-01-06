SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) In line with its vision to enrich human culture and ease access to knowledge to all people around the globe, the House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah, launched the first virtual exhibition featuring a curated and distinguished collection of artworks and personal belongings of acclaimed Lebanese writer, artist and poet, Gibran Khalil Gibran.

Remembering the 140th anniversary of Gibran’s birth (January 6th, 1883), this new initiative comes after the closing of a physical exhibition titled "A Window to the Soul: Gibran Khalil Gibran" at HoW, which H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated.

Over four months, the physical exhibition attracted 12,956 visitors to explore the literary and artistic experience of a globally prominent writer, whose works have been translated into over 110 languages.

The virtual exhibition celebrates Gibran’s life and invaluable contributions as a visual artist by showcasing 34 of his original works of art, including 15 that are making their debut in public.

The exhibition also includes manuscripts and sketches revealing the artist's ingenuity, that is revered worldwide.

A visitor who had no opportunity to visit the physical exhibition, and Gibran devotees, can now access a selection of his artworks online from any part of the world.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, said, "House of Wisdom is a meeting ground for all forms of creativity. H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, established this iconic platform for cultures around the world to converge and to serve as a beacon of knowledge and development for all humankind.”

She added, "The launch of this virtual exhibition is part of our ongoing quest to utilise the latest technologies to enable people worldwide to access valuable art and literary works.

Virtual exhibitions transcend time and geographic boundaries, and this one offers the acclaimed writer’s worldwide fans an opportunity for a closer look at his personal belongings and artworks anywhere at their convenience."

The items on display include Gibran’s watercolour set and easel and the galley proof and plate proof of his magnum opus, The Prophet, which has been in print since 1923 and translated into more than 100 languages.

Gibran, a key figure in both Arabic and English literature, was 40 at the time of its publication and had once said, “My entire life is all about The Prophet. Everything I have ever done before was only a prelude to this.”

The exhibition also features the original Arabic manuscripts of The Garden of the Prophet – the 1933 sequel to The Prophet; and several parts of the Spirits Rebellious, a cry for freedom of his beloved homeland, Lebanon, which is outlined in three lyrical parables. Visitors can access these works, and many more through HoW’s website in this link: https://ddei5-0-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fgkg.houseofwisdom.ae%2f&umid=884C72AB-F197-E705-A62A-F2B437FF761A&auth=d95b31bf228f812d834cf2cf03f5e34fa7215184-c26d420909bc0a72310ceff74df1ab672af50319

Last November, Sheikh Sultan allocated a five-year grant to restore the Gibran Khalil Gibran Museum in Bsharri, preserve its collections and art pieces and equip it with the latest display technology.