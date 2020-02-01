House of Wisdom: Sharjah’s new cultural landmark

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) The House of Wisdom, a Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, project, reimagines libraries for the 21st century, and is scheduled for public opening in April this year in Sharjah.

Boasting an area of 12,000 square metres and characterised by iconic design elements, contemporary Arabic architecture and interactive facilities, this high-tech library and social hub was unveiled by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on 23rd April 2019, to mark the celebration of the emirate’s recognition as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019. Sharjah was the first city in the Gulf region and third city in the Arab world to be awarded this prestigious title.

The iconic House of Wisdom, built to commemorate the UNESCO honour recognising Sharjah’s ongoing cultural journey and achievements for nearly 50 years, is the latest addition to the emirate’s numerous cultural offerings, in which books and knowledge can be openly accessed by people of all ages and nationalities.

The Scroll, a striking monument, stands close to the House of Wisdom, which Shurooq commissioned to UK-based artist Gerry Judah, and was unveiled at the time Sharjah began its yearlong tenure as the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019.

House of Wisdom strengthens Sharjah’s position as a melting pot of cultures.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of Advisory Committee of Sharjah World Book Capital, Vice President of International Publishers Association, said: "Sharjah was founded on pillars of literature, education and a strong passion for harnessing intellectual creativity – be it local, regional or global. The House of Wisdom project is a new cultural milestone, and has strengthened Sharjah’s position as a melting pot of world cultures in the region. The ethos behind this library are the same ones that guide Sharjah’s development process, and proves once more that the sustainability and growth of any nation can only be ensured by promoting continuous opportunities for learning and gaining knowledge."